Valute / FORR
FORR: Forrester Research Inc
11.01 USD 0.20 (1.78%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio FORR ha avuto una variazione del -1.78% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 10.91 e ad un massimo di 11.42.
Segui le dinamiche di Forrester Research Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
10.91 11.42
Intervallo Annuale
8.50 17.92
- Chiusura Precedente
- 11.21
- Apertura
- 11.21
- Bid
- 11.01
- Ask
- 11.31
- Minimo
- 10.91
- Massimo
- 11.42
- Volume
- 377
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.78%
- Variazione Mensile
- 14.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 13.86%
- Variazione Annuale
- -38.53%
21 settembre, domenica