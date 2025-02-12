시세섹션
통화 / FORR
FORR: Forrester Research Inc

11.01 USD 0.20 (1.78%)
부문: 공업 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

FORR 환율이 오늘 -1.78%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 10.91이고 고가는 11.42이었습니다.

Forrester Research Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

일일 변동 비율
10.91 11.42
년간 변동
8.50 17.92
이전 종가
11.21
시가
11.21
Bid
11.01
Ask
11.31
저가
10.91
고가
11.42
볼륨
377
일일 변동
-1.78%
월 변동
14.69%
6개월 변동
13.86%
년간 변동율
-38.53%
20 9월, 토요일