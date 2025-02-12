Currencies / FORR
FORR: Forrester Research Inc
10.49 USD 0.13 (1.25%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FORR exchange rate has changed by 1.25% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 10.30 and at a high of 10.56.
Follow Forrester Research Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
10.30 10.56
Year Range
8.50 17.92
- Previous Close
- 10.36
- Open
- 10.34
- Bid
- 10.49
- Ask
- 10.79
- Low
- 10.30
- High
- 10.56
- Volume
- 186
- Daily Change
- 1.25%
- Month Change
- 9.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 8.48%
- Year Change
- -41.43%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%