FIVN
FIVN: Five9 Inc
26.67 USD 0.73 (2.81%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FIVN para hoje mudou para 2.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 26.15 e o mais alto foi 26.91.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Five9 Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
FIVN Notícias
Faixa diária
26.15 26.91
Faixa anual
21.04 49.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 25.94
- Open
- 26.67
- Bid
- 26.67
- Ask
- 26.97
- Low
- 26.15
- High
- 26.91
- Volume
- 1.172 K
- Mudança diária
- 2.81%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.60%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -1.55%
- Mudança anual
- -7.07%
