通貨 / FIVN
FIVN: Five9 Inc
26.58 USD 0.64 (2.47%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
FIVNの今日の為替レートは、2.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.15の安値と26.91の高値で取引されました。
Five9 Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FIVN News
- DA Davidsonが人工知能の見通しからFive9の株価目標を28ドルに維持
- Five9 stock price target maintained at $28 by DA Davidson on AI outlook
- Five9 chief admin. officer sells $202k in stock
- Five9 CEO Burkland sells $473k in company stock
- Five9 SVP, Leena Mansharamani, sells $76k in stock
- Five9 CFO Lee sells $48,585 in FIVN stock
- Five9 president Dignan sells $212k in shares
- Five9 CRO Tuckness sells $51,954 in stock
- Five9 EVP Kozanian sells $280k in stock
- Think Five9 Stock Is Expensive? This Chart Might Change Your Mind.
- FIVN or ADSK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Twilio Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Buy Mid-Cap AI Stock FIVN on Solid Q2 Earnings, Outlook & Valuation
- Why Five9 Stock Was Flailing on Friday
- Five9 Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Five9 CEO Mike Burkland to retire, will remain as executive chairman
- Earnings call transcript: Five9 misses EPS, stock dips post-Q2 2025
- Five9 Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 12%, AI business surges 42%
- Five9 (FIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Five9 stock soars as Q2 revenue beats estimates, guidance tops expectations
- Five9 Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight rating on Five9 stock ahead of earnings
- Five9 Is A Buy After Assessing AI Trends And Upcoming Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)
- 5 Companies Using AI To Build Value, Not Buzz
1日のレンジ
26.15 26.91
1年のレンジ
21.04 49.90
- 以前の終値
- 25.94
- 始値
- 26.67
- 買値
- 26.58
- 買値
- 26.88
- 安値
- 26.15
- 高値
- 26.91
- 出来高
- 4.058 K
- 1日の変化
- 2.47%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 1.26%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- -1.88%
- 1年の変化
- -7.39%
