FIVN: Five9 Inc

26.58 USD 0.64 (2.47%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

FIVNの今日の為替レートは、2.47%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり26.15の安値と26.91の高値で取引されました。

Five9 Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
26.15 26.91
1年のレンジ
21.04 49.90
以前の終値
25.94
始値
26.67
買値
26.58
買値
26.88
安値
26.15
高値
26.91
出来高
4.058 K
1日の変化
2.47%
1ヶ月の変化
1.26%
6ヶ月の変化
-1.88%
1年の変化
-7.39%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K