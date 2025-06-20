Währungen / FIVN
FIVN: Five9 Inc
26.58 USD 0.64 (2.47%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar
Der Wechselkurs von FIVN hat sich für heute um 2.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.91 gehandelt.
Verfolgen Sie die Five9 Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Tagesspanne
26.15 26.91
Jahresspanne
21.04 49.90
- Vorheriger Schlusskurs
- 25.94
- Eröffnung
- 26.67
- Bid
- 26.58
- Ask
- 26.88
- Tief
- 26.15
- Hoch
- 26.91
- Volumen
- 4.058 K
- Tagesänderung
- 2.47%
- Monatsänderung
- 1.26%
- 6-Monatsänderung
- -1.88%
- Jahresänderung
- -7.39%
