KurseKategorien
Währungen / FIVN
Zurück zum Aktien

FIVN: Five9 Inc

26.58 USD 0.64 (2.47%)
Sektor: Technologie Basis: US Dollar Gewinnwährung: US Dollar

Der Wechselkurs von FIVN hat sich für heute um 2.47% verändert. Im Laufe des Tages wurde das Instrument von einem Tief von 26.15 bis zu einem Hoch von 26.91 gehandelt.

Verfolgen Sie die Five9 Inc-Dynamik. Mit Echtzeit-Kursen können Sie schnell auf Marktveränderungen reagieren. Indem Sie zwischen verschiedenen Zeitrahmen wechseln, können Sie Kurstrends und -dynamik nach Minuten, Stunden, Tagen, Wochen und Monaten verfolgen. Nutzen Sie diese Informationen, um Marktveränderungen vorherzusagen und fundierte Handelsentscheidungen zu treffen.

Vollbild-Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

FIVN News

Tagesspanne
26.15 26.91
Jahresspanne
21.04 49.90
Vorheriger Schlusskurs
25.94
Eröffnung
26.67
Bid
26.58
Ask
26.88
Tief
26.15
Hoch
26.91
Volumen
4.058 K
Tagesänderung
2.47%
Monatsänderung
1.26%
6-Monatsänderung
-1.88%
Jahresänderung
-7.39%
19 September, Freitag
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes Ölplattformzählung
Akt
Erw
Vorh
416
17:00
USD
Baker Hughes US, Gesamtzahl der Ölförderanlagen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
539
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Rohöl, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Gold, nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100, Nichtkommerzielle Nettopositionen
Akt
Erw
Vorh
25.5 K