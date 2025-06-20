QuotazioniSezioni
FIVN: Five9 Inc

26.49 USD 0.09 (0.34%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio FIVN ha avuto una variazione del -0.34% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 26.29 e ad un massimo di 26.85.

Segui le dinamiche di Five9 Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
26.29 26.85
Intervallo Annuale
21.04 49.90
Chiusura Precedente
26.58
Apertura
26.78
Bid
26.49
Ask
26.79
Minimo
26.29
Massimo
26.85
Volume
3.562 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.34%
Variazione Mensile
0.91%
Variazione Semestrale
-2.21%
Variazione Annuale
-7.70%
20 settembre, sabato