Currencies / FIVN
FIVN: Five9 Inc
25.65 USD 0.14 (0.54%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
FIVN exchange rate has changed by -0.54% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 25.13 and at a high of 25.82.
Follow Five9 Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Daily Range
25.13 25.82
Year Range
21.04 49.90
- Previous Close
- 25.79
- Open
- 25.75
- Bid
- 25.65
- Ask
- 25.95
- Low
- 25.13
- High
- 25.82
- Volume
- 2.329 K
- Daily Change
- -0.54%
- Month Change
- -2.29%
- 6 Months Change
- -5.32%
- Year Change
- -10.63%
