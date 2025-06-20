Divisas / FIVN
FIVN: Five9 Inc
25.94 USD 0.44 (1.73%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de FIVN de hoy ha cambiado un 1.73%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 25.44, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 26.74.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Five9 Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
FIVN News
- DA Davidson mantiene precio objetivo de Five9 en $28 por perspectiva de IA
- Five9 stock price target maintained at $28 by DA Davidson on AI outlook
- Five9 chief admin. officer sells $202k in stock
- Five9 CEO Burkland sells $473k in company stock
- Five9 SVP, Leena Mansharamani, sells $76k in stock
- Five9 CFO Lee sells $48,585 in FIVN stock
- Five9 president Dignan sells $212k in shares
- Five9 CRO Tuckness sells $51,954 in stock
- Five9 EVP Kozanian sells $280k in stock
- Think Five9 Stock Is Expensive? This Chart Might Change Your Mind.
- FIVN or ADSK: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?
- Twilio Set to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Buy Mid-Cap AI Stock FIVN on Solid Q2 Earnings, Outlook & Valuation
- Why Five9 Stock Was Flailing on Friday
- Five9 Q2 Earnings Surpass Expectations, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Five9 CEO Mike Burkland to retire, will remain as executive chairman
- Earnings call transcript: Five9 misses EPS, stock dips post-Q2 2025
- Five9 Q2 2025 slides: Revenue up 12%, AI business surges 42%
- Five9 (FIVN) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- Five9 stock soars as Q2 revenue beats estimates, guidance tops expectations
- Five9 Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?
- Cantor Fitzgerald maintains Overweight rating on Five9 stock ahead of earnings
- Five9 Is A Buy After Assessing AI Trends And Upcoming Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVN)
- 5 Companies Using AI To Build Value, Not Buzz
Rango diario
25.44 26.74
Rango anual
21.04 49.90
- Cierres anteriores
- 25.50
- Open
- 25.54
- Bid
- 25.94
- Ask
- 26.24
- Low
- 25.44
- High
- 26.74
- Volumen
- 3.359 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.73%
- Cambio mensual
- -1.18%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -4.25%
- Cambio anual
- -9.62%
