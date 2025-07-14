Moedas / FBP
- Visão do mercado
- Ações
- Moedas
- Criptomoedas
- Metais
- Índices
- Mercadorias
FBP: First BanCorp New
21.78 USD 0.05 (0.23%)
Setor: Finanças Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do FBP para hoje mudou para 0.23%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 21.75 e o mais alto foi 21.85.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas First BanCorp New. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
FBP Notícias
- First Bancorp (FBP) Could Be a Great Choice
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 7
- Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
- First Bancorp stock hits 52-week high at $22.40
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Is Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- Why First Bancorp (FBP) is a Great Dividend Stock Right Now
- Has Popular (BPOP) Outpaced Other Finance Stocks This Year?
- First Bancorp (FBP) Could Be a Great Choice
- Fidelity Stock Selector Small Cap Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (Mutual Fund:FDSCX)
- First BanCorp Surpasses Q2 EPS Estimates
- How to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio with These Top-Ranked Dividend Stocks
- First BanCorp. (FBP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- First BanCorp (FBP) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: First BanCorp beats EPS forecast in Q2 2025
- First BanCorp Q2 2025 presentation slides: Profit rises on loan growth, margin expansion
- First BanCorp beats Q2 earnings estimates
- First Bancorp earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- First BanCorp declares $0.18 quarterly dividend on common stock
- Coca-Cola, Philip Morris, Raytheon lead Tuesday’s earnings lineup
- Are Finance Stocks Lagging First BanCorp. (FBP) This Year?
- Is First BanCorp. (FBP) Stock Undervalued Right Now?
- Are You Looking for a High-Growth Dividend Stock?
Faixa diária
21.75 21.85
Faixa anual
16.40 22.61
- Fechamento anterior
- 21.73
- Open
- 21.85
- Bid
- 21.78
- Ask
- 22.08
- Low
- 21.75
- High
- 21.85
- Volume
- 20
- Mudança diária
- 0.23%
- Mudança mensal
- -1.13%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 14.15%
- Mudança anual
- 3.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh