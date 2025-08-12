Moedas / ESEA
ESEA: Euroseas Ltd
62.50 USD 1.07 (1.68%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ESEA para hoje mudou para -1.68%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 62.30 e o mais alto foi 63.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Euroseas Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
62.30 63.84
Faixa anual
26.30 65.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 63.57
- Open
- 63.79
- Bid
- 62.50
- Ask
- 62.80
- Low
- 62.30
- High
- 63.84
- Volume
- 33
- Mudança diária
- -1.68%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.37%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 103.92%
- Mudança anual
- 28.15%
