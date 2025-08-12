货币 / ESEA
ESEA: Euroseas Ltd
61.82 USD 1.80 (2.83%)
版块: 工业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ESEA汇率已更改-2.83%。当日，交易品种以低点61.67和高点63.60进行交易。
关注Euroseas Ltd动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
日范围
61.67 63.60
年范围
26.30 65.50
- 前一天收盘价
- 63.62
- 开盘价
- 63.34
- 卖价
- 61.82
- 买价
- 62.12
- 最低价
- 61.67
- 最高价
- 63.60
- 交易量
- 65
- 日变化
- -2.83%
- 月变化
- -0.72%
- 6个月变化
- 101.70%
- 年变化
- 26.76%
