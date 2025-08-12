クォートセクション
通貨 / ESEA
ESEA: Euroseas Ltd

63.65 USD 0.08 (0.13%)
セクター: 産業 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ESEAの今日の為替レートは、0.13%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり62.30の安値と64.11の高値で取引されました。

Euroseas Ltdダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
62.30 64.11
1年のレンジ
26.30 65.50
以前の終値
63.57
始値
63.79
買値
63.65
買値
63.95
安値
62.30
高値
64.11
出来高
74
1日の変化
0.13%
1ヶ月の変化
2.22%
6ヶ月の変化
107.67%
1年の変化
30.51%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K