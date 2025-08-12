Valute / ESEA
ESEA: Euroseas Ltd
62.54 USD 1.11 (1.74%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ESEA ha avuto una variazione del -1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.27 e ad un massimo di 64.64.
Segui le dinamiche di Euroseas Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
62.27 64.64
Intervallo Annuale
26.30 65.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 63.65
- Apertura
- 64.24
- Bid
- 62.54
- Ask
- 62.84
- Minimo
- 62.27
- Massimo
- 64.64
- Volume
- 66
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.74%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.43%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 104.05%
- Variazione Annuale
- 28.23%
20 settembre, sabato