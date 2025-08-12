QuotazioniSezioni
ESEA: Euroseas Ltd

62.54 USD 1.11 (1.74%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ESEA ha avuto una variazione del -1.74% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 62.27 e ad un massimo di 64.64.

Segui le dinamiche di Euroseas Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
62.27 64.64
Intervallo Annuale
26.30 65.50
Chiusura Precedente
63.65
Apertura
64.24
Bid
62.54
Ask
62.84
Minimo
62.27
Massimo
64.64
Volume
66
Variazione giornaliera
-1.74%
Variazione Mensile
0.43%
Variazione Semestrale
104.05%
Variazione Annuale
28.23%
20 settembre, sabato