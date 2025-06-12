Moedas / ERIC
ERIC: Ericsson - American Depositary Shares each representing 1 under
8.07 USD 0.07 (0.88%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ERIC para hoje mudou para 0.88%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.01 e o mais alto foi 8.09.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Ericsson - American Depositary Shares each representing 1 under. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ERIC Notícias
Faixa diária
8.01 8.09
Faixa anual
6.64 8.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.00
- Open
- 8.01
- Bid
- 8.07
- Ask
- 8.37
- Low
- 8.01
- High
- 8.09
- Volume
- 7.090 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.88%
- Mudança mensal
- 3.73%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 2.93%
- Mudança anual
- 6.75%
