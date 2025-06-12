Divisas / ERIC
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
ERIC: Ericsson - American Depositary Shares each representing 1 under
8.00 USD 0.04 (0.50%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de ERIC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.50%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 7.95, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.08.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Ericsson - American Depositary Shares each representing 1 under. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
ERIC News
- Ericsson Powers NetCloud With Agentic AI to Drive Enterprise 5G Growth
- Why Ericsson (ERIC) is a Top Momentum Stock for the Long-Term
- Koch Equity Development completes acquisition of iconectiv
- Earnings call transcript: Ericsson sees margin improvements in Q2 2025
- Why Ericsson (ERIC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
- Nokia and MX Fiber Expand Gigabit Connectivity Across Southeast Mexico
- Is It Too Late To Buy Technology?
- Are You a Value Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- CFRA lowers Ericsson stock price target to $8 on tariff pressure
- Ericsson Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Healthy Licensing Revenue
- Why This 1 Value Stock Could Be a Great Addition to Your Portfolio
- Ericsson Stock: Negative Revenue Growth In Q2, Not A Compelling Buy (NASDAQ:ERIC)
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:ERIC)
- Ericsson stock maintains Market Perform rating at Raymond James despite mixed results
- LM Ericsson B ADR earnings beat by $1.25, revenue topped estimates
- Ericsson Q2 2025 slides reveal 2% organic growth, record-high EBITA margins
- Ericsson’s Q2 adjusted operating profit beats expectations
- Nokia: Mispriced 5G Leader Poised For A Great Future (NYSE:NOK)
- Ericsson: No Longer An Attractive Risk-Reward (NASDAQ:ERIC)
- EMR June 2025 highlights growing monetization appeal of 5G fixed wireless access
- Generative AI Digest: A Wave Of Notable AI Model Launches
- Cutting-Edge Momentum: Steven Cress’s Top AI Stocks
- Ericsson, Google Cloud Launch New Tool To Help Telecoms Build Faster, Smarter Networks - Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ:ERIC)
Rango diario
7.95 8.08
Rango anual
6.64 8.91
- Cierres anteriores
- 7.96
- Open
- 7.96
- Bid
- 8.00
- Ask
- 8.30
- Low
- 7.95
- High
- 8.08
- Volumen
- 9.675 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.50%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.83%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 2.04%
- Cambio anual
- 5.82%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B