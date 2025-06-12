Valute / ERIC
ERIC: Ericsson - American Depositary Shares each representing 1 under
8.07 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ERIC ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.06 e ad un massimo di 8.12.
Segui le dinamiche di Ericsson - American Depositary Shares each representing 1 under. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.06 8.12
Intervallo Annuale
6.64 8.91
- Chiusura Precedente
- 8.07
- Apertura
- 8.08
- Bid
- 8.07
- Ask
- 8.37
- Minimo
- 8.06
- Massimo
- 8.12
- Volume
- 7.566 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.73%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 2.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.75%
21 settembre, domenica