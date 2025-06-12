QuotazioniSezioni
ERIC: Ericsson - American Depositary Shares each representing 1 under

8.07 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio ERIC ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.06 e ad un massimo di 8.12.

Segui le dinamiche di Ericsson - American Depositary Shares each representing 1 under. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.06 8.12
Intervallo Annuale
6.64 8.91
Chiusura Precedente
8.07
Apertura
8.08
Bid
8.07
Ask
8.37
Minimo
8.06
Massimo
8.12
Volume
7.566 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
3.73%
Variazione Semestrale
2.93%
Variazione Annuale
6.75%
