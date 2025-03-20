Moedas / EPSN
EPSN: Epsilon Energy Ltd
5.23 USD 0.04 (0.76%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EPSN para hoje mudou para -0.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 5.21 e o mais alto foi 5.30.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Epsilon Energy Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPSN Notícias
- Epsilon Energy declares quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Williamson, CFO of Epsilon Energy, buys $56k in shares
- Epsilon Energy CEO Stabell buys shares worth $85k
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Epsilon Energy Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast
- Epsilon Energy Reserves Jump 150 Percent
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Epsilon Energy earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Epsilon Energy to acquire Peak assets in $86 million deal
- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- ConocoPhillips (COP) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Epsilon Energy stock hits 52-week high at $7.33 amid growth
- Epsilon Energy (EPSN): There Is More Where That Came From
- Epsilon Announces 2025 AGM Results
- Epsilon Energy earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Epsilon Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Epsilon Energy (EPSN): Slightly Overbought But Long-Term Bull Intact Post Q4 Earnings
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
5.21 5.30
Faixa anual
5.21 8.50
- Fechamento anterior
- 5.27
- Open
- 5.30
- Bid
- 5.23
- Ask
- 5.53
- Low
- 5.21
- High
- 5.30
- Volume
- 135
- Mudança diária
- -0.76%
- Mudança mensal
- -9.98%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -26.23%
- Mudança anual
- -12.10%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh