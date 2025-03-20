Valute / EPSN
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
EPSN: Epsilon Energy Ltd
5.19 USD 0.01 (0.19%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EPSN ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.99 e ad un massimo di 5.20.
Segui le dinamiche di Epsilon Energy Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EPSN News
- Epsilon Energy declares quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Williamson, CFO of Epsilon Energy, buys $56k in shares
- Epsilon Energy CEO Stabell buys shares worth $85k
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Epsilon Energy Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast
- Epsilon Energy Reserves Jump 150 Percent
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Epsilon Energy earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Epsilon Energy to acquire Peak assets in $86 million deal
- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- ConocoPhillips (COP) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Epsilon Energy stock hits 52-week high at $7.33 amid growth
- Epsilon Energy (EPSN): There Is More Where That Came From
- Epsilon Announces 2025 AGM Results
- Epsilon Energy earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Epsilon Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Epsilon Energy (EPSN): Slightly Overbought But Long-Term Bull Intact Post Q4 Earnings
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
4.99 5.20
Intervallo Annuale
4.99 8.50
- Chiusura Precedente
- 5.20
- Apertura
- 5.20
- Bid
- 5.19
- Ask
- 5.49
- Minimo
- 4.99
- Massimo
- 5.20
- Volume
- 615
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.19%
- Variazione Mensile
- -10.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -26.80%
- Variazione Annuale
- -12.77%
21 settembre, domenica