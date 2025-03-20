QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EPSN
Tornare a Azioni

EPSN: Epsilon Energy Ltd

5.19 USD 0.01 (0.19%)
Settore: Energia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EPSN ha avuto una variazione del -0.19% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 4.99 e ad un massimo di 5.20.

Segui le dinamiche di Epsilon Energy Ltd. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

EPSN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
4.99 5.20
Intervallo Annuale
4.99 8.50
Chiusura Precedente
5.20
Apertura
5.20
Bid
5.19
Ask
5.49
Minimo
4.99
Massimo
5.20
Volume
615
Variazione giornaliera
-0.19%
Variazione Mensile
-10.67%
Variazione Semestrale
-26.80%
Variazione Annuale
-12.77%
21 settembre, domenica