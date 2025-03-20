Currencies / EPSN
EPSN: Epsilon Energy Ltd
5.32 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Energy Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EPSN exchange rate has changed by 0.00% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 5.29 and at a high of 5.43.
Follow Epsilon Energy Ltd dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
EPSN News
- Epsilon Energy declares quarterly dividend of $0.0625 per share
- Wednesday Insider Activity: Top Buys and Sells in US Stocks
- Williamson, CFO of Epsilon Energy, buys $56k in shares
- Epsilon Energy CEO Stabell buys shares worth $85k
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Epsilon Energy Q2 2025 misses EPS forecast
- Epsilon Energy Reserves Jump 150 Percent
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Lags Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Epsilon Energy earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- Epsilon Energy to acquire Peak assets in $86 million deal
- Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (KGEI) Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates
- ConocoPhillips (COP) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Occidental Petroleum (OXY) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Next Week's Release
- Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (AESI) Reports Break-Even Earnings for Q2
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Epsilon Energy stock hits 52-week high at $7.33 amid growth
- Epsilon Energy (EPSN): There Is More Where That Came From
- Epsilon Announces 2025 AGM Results
- Epsilon Energy earnings beat by $0.10, revenue topped estimates
- Epsilon Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
- Epsilon Energy (EPSN): Slightly Overbought But Long-Term Bull Intact Post Q4 Earnings
- Epsilon Energy Ltd. (EPSN) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Daily Range
5.29 5.43
Year Range
5.28 8.50
- Previous Close
- 5.32
- Open
- 5.32
- Bid
- 5.32
- Ask
- 5.62
- Low
- 5.29
- High
- 5.43
- Volume
- 539
- Daily Change
- 0.00%
- Month Change
- -8.43%
- 6 Months Change
- -24.96%
- Year Change
- -10.59%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%