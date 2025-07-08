Moedas / ENLT
ENLT: Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd
28.65 USD 0.55 (1.96%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ENLT para hoje mudou para 1.96%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 28.65 e o mais alto foi 28.79.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
28.65 28.79
Faixa anual
14.01 29.78
- Fechamento anterior
- 28.10
- Open
- 28.65
- Bid
- 28.65
- Ask
- 28.95
- Low
- 28.65
- High
- 28.79
- Volume
- 10
- Mudança diária
- 1.96%
- Mudança mensal
- 4.91%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 76.74%
- Mudança anual
- 76.52%
