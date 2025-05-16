Moedas / ELVN
ELVN: Enliven Therapeutics Inc
19.33 USD 0.31 (1.63%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do ELVN para hoje mudou para 1.63%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 18.78 e o mais alto foi 19.55.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Enliven Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
ELVN Notícias
Faixa diária
18.78 19.55
Faixa anual
13.30 30.03
- Fechamento anterior
- 19.02
- Open
- 19.22
- Bid
- 19.33
- Ask
- 19.63
- Low
- 18.78
- High
- 19.55
- Volume
- 202
- Mudança diária
- 1.63%
- Mudança mensal
- -4.64%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -0.26%
- Mudança anual
- -24.08%
