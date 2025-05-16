CotationsSections
Devises / ELVN
ELVN: Enliven Therapeutics Inc

18.96 USD 0.96 (4.82%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de ELVN a changé de -4.82% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 18.92 et à un maximum de 20.22.

Suivez la dynamique Enliven Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
18.92 20.22
Range Annuel
13.30 30.03
Clôture Précédente
19.92
Ouverture
19.96
Bid
18.96
Ask
19.26
Plus Bas
18.92
Plus Haut
20.22
Volume
1.788 K
Changement quotidien
-4.82%
Changement Mensuel
-6.46%
Changement à 6 Mois
-2.17%
Changement Annuel
-25.53%
