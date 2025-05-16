Valute / ELVN
ELVN: Enliven Therapeutics Inc
18.96 USD 0.96 (4.82%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio ELVN ha avuto una variazione del -4.82% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 18.92 e ad un massimo di 20.22.
Segui le dinamiche di Enliven Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
18.92 20.22
Intervallo Annuale
13.30 30.03
- Chiusura Precedente
- 19.92
- Apertura
- 19.96
- Bid
- 18.96
- Ask
- 19.26
- Minimo
- 18.92
- Massimo
- 20.22
- Volume
- 1.788 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -4.82%
- Variazione Mensile
- -6.46%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -2.17%
- Variazione Annuale
- -25.53%
