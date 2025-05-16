货币 / ELVN
ELVN: Enliven Therapeutics Inc
18.43 USD 0.07 (0.38%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日ELVN汇率已更改-0.38%。当日，交易品种以低点18.01和高点19.07进行交易。
关注Enliven Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
ELVN新闻
日范围
18.01 19.07
年范围
13.30 30.03
- 前一天收盘价
- 18.50
- 开盘价
- 18.87
- 卖价
- 18.43
- 买价
- 18.73
- 最低价
- 18.01
- 最高价
- 19.07
- 交易量
- 1.064 K
- 日变化
- -0.38%
- 月变化
- -9.08%
- 6个月变化
- -4.90%
- 年变化
- -27.61%
