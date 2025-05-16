クォートセクション
通貨 / ELVN
ELVN: Enliven Therapeutics Inc

19.92 USD 0.90 (4.73%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

ELVNの今日の為替レートは、4.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.78の安値と19.99の高値で取引されました。

Enliven Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
18.78 19.99
1年のレンジ
13.30 30.03
以前の終値
19.02
始値
19.22
買値
19.92
買値
20.22
安値
18.78
高値
19.99
出来高
1.340 K
1日の変化
4.73%
1ヶ月の変化
-1.73%
6ヶ月の変化
2.79%
1年の変化
-21.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K