ELVN: Enliven Therapeutics Inc
19.92 USD 0.90 (4.73%)
セクター: ヘルスケア ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
ELVNの今日の為替レートは、4.73%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり18.78の安値と19.99の高値で取引されました。
Enliven Therapeutics Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
ELVN News
- Wall Street Analysts Predict a 106.48% Upside in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (ELVN): Here's What You Should Know
- エンライブン・セラピューティクスのCOOパテル氏、13万4,957ドル相当の株式を売却
- Enliven Therapeutics COO Patel sells $134,957 in stock
- Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (ELVN) Upgraded to Buy: Here's What You Should Know
- How Much Upside is Left in Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (ELVN)? Wall Street Analysts Think 102.41%
- Enliven Posts Loss Beat and Cash Surge
- Enliven Therapeutics CSO sells $278k in shares
- Can Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (ELVN) Climb 75.66% to Reach the Level Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Enliven Therapeutics CFO Hohl sells $22,655 in shares
- Enliven Therapeutics COO Patel sells shares worth $131950
- Meta To Rally Around 3%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Wednesday - Axos Financial (NYSE:AX), Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)
- Enliven Therapeutics stock price target raised to $48 from $40 at H.C. Wainwright
- TD Cowen reiterates buy rating on Enliven Therapeutics stock
- Enliven Therapeutics CEO Kintz sells $277k in shares
- Enliven Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
- Goldman Sachs initiates Enliven Therapeutics stock with Buy rating
- Oracle and Visa Lead Market Cap Stock Movers on Friday
- Enliven Therapeutics prices $200 million public offering
- Enliven Therapeutics announces $200 million public offering
- Enliven reports positive data from CML therapy trial at EHA congress
- Mizuho raises Enliven Therapeutics stock target to $41
- Enliven Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences
- Enliven Therapeutics chief scientific officer sells $81,533 in stock
- BTIG raises Enliven Therapeutics stock target to $45
1日のレンジ
18.78 19.99
1年のレンジ
13.30 30.03
- 以前の終値
- 19.02
- 始値
- 19.22
- 買値
- 19.92
- 買値
- 20.22
- 安値
- 18.78
- 高値
- 19.99
- 出来高
- 1.340 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.73%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- -1.73%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 2.79%
- 1年の変化
- -21.76%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K