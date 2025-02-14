Moedas / EGAN
EGAN: eGain Corporation
9.00 USD 0.08 (0.90%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EGAN para hoje mudou para 0.90%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 8.90 e o mais alto foi 9.12.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas eGain Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
EGAN Notícias
- eGain Turns The Corner With Generative AI Tailwinds (NASDAQ:EGAN)
- Is eGain (EGAN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
- eGain Corporation (EGAN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- eGain appoints John Copeland as new VP of Marketing
- eGain Q4 Revenue Up With JPMorgan Win
- EGain Corporation (EGAN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- eGain earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- eGain Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EGAN)
- eGain Q4 2025 slides: AI Knowledge pivot drives revenue growth after challenging year
- eGain (EGAN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- eGain increases stock repurchase program by $20 million to $60 million
- eGain reports Q4 profit surge on tax benefit, expands buyback program
- PagerDuty (PD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- eGain issues warrant to JPMC Strategic Investments for 500,000 shares
- Exro Technologies Inc. (EXROF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Why AI Projects Fail: Groundbreaking Survey Uncovers Crisis of Trust in Underlying Content
- eGain Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- eGain Q3 FY25 slides: AI Knowledge growth amid overall revenue decline
- eGain earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- eGain Q2: Expecting Strong Momentum In AI Knowledge Management To Continue (NASDAQ:EGAN)
- eGain Corporation (EGAN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Faixa diária
8.90 9.12
Faixa anual
4.34 9.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 8.92
- Open
- 9.04
- Bid
- 9.00
- Ask
- 9.30
- Low
- 8.90
- High
- 9.12
- Volume
- 134
- Mudança diária
- 0.90%
- Mudança mensal
- 47.06%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 85.57%
- Mudança anual
- 75.78%
