Divisas / EGAN
EGAN: eGain Corporation

8.92 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de EGAN de hoy ha cambiado un 0.00%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 8.82, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 9.05.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas eGain Corporation. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

EGAN News

Rango diario
8.82 9.05
Rango anual
4.34 9.05
Cierres anteriores
8.92
Open
8.98
Bid
8.92
Ask
9.22
Low
8.82
High
9.05
Volumen
209
Cambio diario
0.00%
Cambio mensual
45.75%
Cambio a 6 meses
83.92%
Cambio anual
74.22%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B