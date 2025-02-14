통화 / EGAN
EGAN: eGain Corporation
9.05 USD 0.04 (0.44%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
EGAN 환율이 오늘 0.44%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 8.85이고 고가는 9.25이었습니다.
eGain Corporation 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
8.85 9.25
년간 변동
4.34 9.25
- 이전 종가
- 9.01
- 시가
- 9.01
- Bid
- 9.05
- Ask
- 9.35
- 저가
- 8.85
- 고가
- 9.25
- 볼륨
- 383
- 일일 변동
- 0.44%
- 월 변동
- 47.88%
- 6개월 변동
- 86.60%
- 년간 변동율
- 76.76%
20 9월, 토요일