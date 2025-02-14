クォートセクション
通貨 / EGAN
EGAN: eGain Corporation

9.01 USD 0.09 (1.01%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

EGANの今日の為替レートは、1.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.90の安値と9.12の高値で取引されました。

eGain Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
8.90 9.12
1年のレンジ
4.34 9.12
以前の終値
8.92
始値
9.04
買値
9.01
買値
9.31
安値
8.90
高値
9.12
出来高
210
1日の変化
1.01%
1ヶ月の変化
47.22%
6ヶ月の変化
85.77%
1年の変化
75.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K