通貨 / EGAN
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EGAN: eGain Corporation
9.01 USD 0.09 (1.01%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EGANの今日の為替レートは、1.01%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり8.90の安値と9.12の高値で取引されました。
eGain Corporationダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EGAN News
- eGain Turns The Corner With Generative AI Tailwinds (NASDAQ:EGAN)
- Is eGain (EGAN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
- eGain Corporation (EGAN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- eGain appoints John Copeland as new VP of Marketing
- eGain Q4 Revenue Up With JPMorgan Win
- EGain Corporation (EGAN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- eGain earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- eGain Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EGAN)
- eGain Q4 2025 slides: AI Knowledge pivot drives revenue growth after challenging year
- eGain (EGAN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- eGain increases stock repurchase program by $20 million to $60 million
- eGain reports Q4 profit surge on tax benefit, expands buyback program
- PagerDuty (PD) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Snowflake Inc. (SNOW) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- eGain issues warrant to JPMC Strategic Investments for 500,000 shares
- Exro Technologies Inc. (EXROF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- AvePoint, Inc. (AVPT) Meets Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Why AI Projects Fail: Groundbreaking Survey Uncovers Crisis of Trust in Underlying Content
- eGain Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- eGain Q3 FY25 slides: AI Knowledge growth amid overall revenue decline
- eGain earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- eGain Q2: Expecting Strong Momentum In AI Knowledge Management To Continue (NASDAQ:EGAN)
- eGain Corporation (EGAN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
1日のレンジ
8.90 9.12
1年のレンジ
4.34 9.12
- 以前の終値
- 8.92
- 始値
- 9.04
- 買値
- 9.01
- 買値
- 9.31
- 安値
- 8.90
- 高値
- 9.12
- 出来高
- 210
- 1日の変化
- 1.01%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 47.22%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 85.77%
- 1年の変化
- 75.98%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K