EGAN: eGain Corporation
9.05 USD 0.04 (0.44%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EGAN ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.85 e ad un massimo di 9.25.
Segui le dinamiche di eGain Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
EGAN News
- eGain Turns The Corner With Generative AI Tailwinds (NASDAQ:EGAN)
- Is eGain (EGAN) Outperforming Other Computer and Technology Stocks This Year?
- eGain Corporation (EGAN) Soars to 52-Week High, Time to Cash Out?
- eGain appoints John Copeland as new VP of Marketing
- eGain Q4 Revenue Up With JPMorgan Win
- EGain Corporation (EGAN) Q4 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
- eGain earnings beat by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- eGain Corporation 2025 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:EGAN)
- eGain Q4 2025 slides: AI Knowledge pivot drives revenue growth after challenging year
- eGain (EGAN) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- eGain increases stock repurchase program by $20 million to $60 million
- eGain reports Q4 profit surge on tax benefit, expands buyback program
- eGain issues warrant to JPMC Strategic Investments for 500,000 shares
- Why AI Projects Fail: Groundbreaking Survey Uncovers Crisis of Trust in Underlying Content
- eGain Announces Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- eGain Q3 FY25 slides: AI Knowledge growth amid overall revenue decline
- eGain earnings missed by $0.04, revenue fell short of estimates
- eGain Q2: Expecting Strong Momentum In AI Knowledge Management To Continue (NASDAQ:EGAN)
- eGain Corporation (EGAN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Intervallo Giornaliero
8.85 9.25
Intervallo Annuale
4.34 9.25
- Chiusura Precedente
- 9.01
- Apertura
- 9.01
- Bid
- 9.05
- Ask
- 9.35
- Minimo
- 8.85
- Massimo
- 9.25
- Volume
- 383
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.44%
- Variazione Mensile
- 47.88%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 86.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- 76.76%
21 settembre, domenica