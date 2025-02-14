QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / EGAN
EGAN: eGain Corporation

9.05 USD 0.04 (0.44%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EGAN ha avuto una variazione del 0.44% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 8.85 e ad un massimo di 9.25.

Segui le dinamiche di eGain Corporation. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
8.85 9.25
Intervallo Annuale
4.34 9.25
Chiusura Precedente
9.01
Apertura
9.01
Bid
9.05
Ask
9.35
Minimo
8.85
Massimo
9.25
Volume
383
Variazione giornaliera
0.44%
Variazione Mensile
47.88%
Variazione Semestrale
86.60%
Variazione Annuale
76.76%
