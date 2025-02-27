Moedas / EB
EB: Eventbrite Inc Class A
3.05 USD 0.14 (4.81%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do EB para hoje mudou para 4.81%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.93 e o mais alto foi 3.10.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Eventbrite Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EB Notícias
- Eventbrite Stock: Limping Along Savings Insufficient To Offset Top Line Declines (NYSE:EB)
- KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight rating on Eventbrite stock amid recovery
- From Hollywood to Silicon Valley: How Eventbrite's CEO Bet $250K On A Phone Closet Startup - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines continue amid cost-cutting progress
- Eventbrite (EB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Sprout Social (SPT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HealthStream (HSTM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Shopify Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Eventbrite: A Shrinking Platform With No Near-Term Solutions (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite Launches Lineup Tool to Help Independent Music Venues Differentiate Their Listings and Reach More Fans
- eventbrite appoints baker tilly as new auditing firm following merger
- Eventbrite: Missteps Will Lead This Company Lower (NYSE:EB)
- Comprehensive Q1 Review Of My Stock Picks + Ratings Updates
- Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eventbrite, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite shares tumble on Q4 earnings miss, weak guidance
Faixa diária
2.93 3.10
Faixa anual
1.81 4.12
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.91
- Open
- 2.93
- Bid
- 3.05
- Ask
- 3.35
- Low
- 2.93
- High
- 3.10
- Volume
- 1.556 K
- Mudança diária
- 4.81%
- Mudança mensal
- 16.41%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 47.34%
- Mudança anual
- 12.13%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh