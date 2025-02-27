通貨 / EB
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
EB: Eventbrite Inc Class A
3.05 USD 0.14 (4.81%)
セクター: 技術 ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
EBの今日の為替レートは、4.81%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり2.93の安値と3.10の高値で取引されました。
Eventbrite Inc Class Aダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EB News
- Eventbrite Stock: Limping Along Savings Insufficient To Offset Top Line Declines (NYSE:EB)
- KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight rating on Eventbrite stock amid recovery
- From Hollywood to Silicon Valley: How Eventbrite's CEO Bet $250K On A Phone Closet Startup - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines continue amid cost-cutting progress
- Eventbrite (EB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Sprout Social (SPT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HealthStream (HSTM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Shopify Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Eventbrite: A Shrinking Platform With No Near-Term Solutions (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite Launches Lineup Tool to Help Independent Music Venues Differentiate Their Listings and Reach More Fans
- eventbrite appoints baker tilly as new auditing firm following merger
- Eventbrite: Missteps Will Lead This Company Lower (NYSE:EB)
- Comprehensive Q1 Review Of My Stock Picks + Ratings Updates
- Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eventbrite, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite shares tumble on Q4 earnings miss, weak guidance
1日のレンジ
2.93 3.10
1年のレンジ
1.81 4.12
- 以前の終値
- 2.91
- 始値
- 2.93
- 買値
- 3.05
- 買値
- 3.35
- 安値
- 2.93
- 高値
- 3.10
- 出来高
- 2.015 K
- 1日の変化
- 4.81%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 16.41%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 47.34%
- 1年の変化
- 12.13%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K