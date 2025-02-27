货币 / EB
EB: Eventbrite Inc Class A
2.92 USD 0.13 (4.66%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日EB汇率已更改4.66%。当日，交易品种以低点2.80和高点2.94进行交易。
关注Eventbrite Inc Class A动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
EB新闻
- Eventbrite Stock: Limping Along Savings Insufficient To Offset Top Line Declines (NYSE:EB)
- KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight rating on Eventbrite stock amid recovery
- From Hollywood to Silicon Valley: How Eventbrite's CEO Bet $250K On A Phone Closet Startup - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines continue amid cost-cutting progress
- Eventbrite (EB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Sprout Social (SPT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HealthStream (HSTM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Shopify Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Eventbrite: A Shrinking Platform With No Near-Term Solutions (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite Launches Lineup Tool to Help Independent Music Venues Differentiate Their Listings and Reach More Fans
- eventbrite appoints baker tilly as new auditing firm following merger
- Eventbrite: Missteps Will Lead This Company Lower (NYSE:EB)
- Comprehensive Q1 Review Of My Stock Picks + Ratings Updates
- Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eventbrite, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite shares tumble on Q4 earnings miss, weak guidance
日范围
2.80 2.94
年范围
1.81 4.12
- 前一天收盘价
- 2.79
- 开盘价
- 2.80
- 卖价
- 2.92
- 买价
- 3.22
- 最低价
- 2.80
- 最高价
- 2.94
- 交易量
- 1.417 K
- 日变化
- 4.66%
- 月变化
- 11.45%
- 6个月变化
- 41.06%
- 年变化
- 7.35%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值