EB: Eventbrite Inc Class A

3.05 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio EB ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.98 e ad un massimo di 3.10.

Segui le dinamiche di Eventbrite Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
2.98 3.10
Intervallo Annuale
1.81 4.12
Chiusura Precedente
3.05
Apertura
3.10
Bid
3.05
Ask
3.35
Minimo
2.98
Massimo
3.10
Volume
1.096 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.00%
Variazione Mensile
16.41%
Variazione Semestrale
47.34%
Variazione Annuale
12.13%
