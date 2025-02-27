Valute / EB
EB: Eventbrite Inc Class A
3.05 USD 0.00 (0.00%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio EB ha avuto una variazione del 0.00% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 2.98 e ad un massimo di 3.10.
Segui le dinamiche di Eventbrite Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
2.98 3.10
Intervallo Annuale
1.81 4.12
- Chiusura Precedente
- 3.05
- Apertura
- 3.10
- Bid
- 3.05
- Ask
- 3.35
- Minimo
- 2.98
- Massimo
- 3.10
- Volume
- 1.096 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.00%
- Variazione Mensile
- 16.41%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 47.34%
- Variazione Annuale
- 12.13%
21 settembre, domenica