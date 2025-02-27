Currencies / EB
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
EB: Eventbrite Inc Class A
2.79 USD 0.05 (1.82%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
EB exchange rate has changed by 1.82% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 2.72 and at a high of 2.82.
Follow Eventbrite Inc Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
EB News
- Eventbrite Stock: Limping Along Savings Insufficient To Offset Top Line Declines (NYSE:EB)
- KeyBanc reiterates Sector Weight rating on Eventbrite stock amid recovery
- From Hollywood to Silicon Valley: How Eventbrite's CEO Bet $250K On A Phone Closet Startup - Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META), Eventbrite (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite Q2 2025 slides: Revenue declines continue amid cost-cutting progress
- Eventbrite (EB) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates
- Sprout Social (SPT) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- HealthStream (HSTM) Surpasses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Should You Buy, Sell or Hold Shopify Stock Before Q2 Earnings?
- Eventbrite: A Shrinking Platform With No Near-Term Solutions (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite Launches Lineup Tool to Help Independent Music Venues Differentiate Their Listings and Reach More Fans
- eventbrite appoints baker tilly as new auditing firm following merger
- Eventbrite: Missteps Will Lead This Company Lower (NYSE:EB)
- Comprehensive Q1 Review Of My Stock Picks + Ratings Updates
- Eventbrite, Inc. (EB) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
- Eventbrite, Inc. 2024 Q4 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:EB)
- Eventbrite shares tumble on Q4 earnings miss, weak guidance
Daily Range
2.72 2.82
Year Range
1.81 4.12
- Previous Close
- 2.74
- Open
- 2.73
- Bid
- 2.79
- Ask
- 3.09
- Low
- 2.72
- High
- 2.82
- Volume
- 639
- Daily Change
- 1.82%
- Month Change
- 6.49%
- 6 Months Change
- 34.78%
- Year Change
- 2.57%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%