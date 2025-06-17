Moedas / DYN
DYN: Dyne Therapeutics Inc
13.43 USD 0.28 (2.13%)
Setor: Cuidados de saúde Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DYN para hoje mudou para 2.13%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 13.21 e o mais alto foi 13.61.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Dyne Therapeutics Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
13.21 13.61
Faixa anual
6.36 35.90
- Fechamento anterior
- 13.15
- Open
- 13.48
- Bid
- 13.43
- Ask
- 13.73
- Low
- 13.21
- High
- 13.61
- Volume
- 777
- Mudança diária
- 2.13%
- Mudança mensal
- 0.45%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 25.40%
- Mudança anual
- -62.31%
