货币 / DYN
DYN: Dyne Therapeutics Inc
12.99 USD 0.13 (1.01%)
版块: 医疗保健 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日DYN汇率已更改1.01%。当日，交易品种以低点12.87和高点13.38进行交易。
关注Dyne Therapeutics Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DYN新闻
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- Dyne Therapeutics stock rises after Raymond James upgrade to Strong Buy
- Raymond James upgrades Dyne Therapeutics stock to Strong Buy on DMD therapy outlook
- Avidity Biosciences stock soars on Novartis takeover approach report
- Dyne Therapeutics stock gains as DYNE-251 receives FDA breakthrough designation
- Dyne Therapeutics stock rises after FDA grants breakthrough therapy status
- Does Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Have the Potential to Rally 285.57% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Stifel lowers Dyne Therapeutics stock price target to $36 on endpoint changes
- These Analysts Lower Their Forecasts On Dyne Therapeutics Following Q2 Loss - Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Dyne Reports Wider Loss in Fiscal Q2
- Dyne Therapeutics extends cash runway as it advances key drug programs
- Bernstein lowers Dyne Therapeutics stock price target on equity raise
- Tesla, Progress Software, Dyne Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Tesla, AeroVironment and Progress Software fall premarket; MSC Industrial rises
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- Dyne Therapeutics stock falls after announcing $200 million share offering
- Dyne Therapeutics secures $275 million loan facility from Hercules Capital
- Jones Trading initiates Dyne Therapeutics stock with buy rating
- Avidity, Dyne get Bernstein ratings as oligonucleotide muscle trials advance
- Dyne Therapeutics: Emergence As A Superior DM1/DMD Player Warrants Rating Upgrade (DYN)
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Dyne Therapeutics stock
- Why Is Dyne Therapeutics Stock Trading Lower On Tuesday? - Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Dyne Therapeutics stock falls after updated plan for accelerated approval in DM1
日范围
12.87 13.38
年范围
6.36 35.90
- 前一天收盘价
- 12.86
- 开盘价
- 12.90
- 卖价
- 12.99
- 买价
- 13.29
- 最低价
- 12.87
- 最高价
- 13.38
- 交易量
- 2.817 K
- 日变化
- 1.01%
- 月变化
- -2.84%
- 6个月变化
- 21.29%
- 年变化
- -63.54%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -9.285 M
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
- -0.296 M
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
- 4.25%
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值