Devises / DYN
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
DYN: Dyne Therapeutics Inc
13.13 USD 0.79 (5.68%)
Secteur: Soins de Santé Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DYN a changé de -5.68% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 13.05 et à un maximum de 13.96.
Suivez la dynamique Dyne Therapeutics Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DYN Nouvelles
- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (DYN) Presents at Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare
- Satellos Bioscience: Promising Novel Treatment For Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (TSX:MSCL:CA)
- Dyne Therapeutics stock rises after Raymond James upgrade to Strong Buy
- Raymond James upgrades Dyne Therapeutics stock to Strong Buy on DMD therapy outlook
- Avidity Biosciences stock soars on Novartis takeover approach report
- Dyne Therapeutics stock gains as DYNE-251 receives FDA breakthrough designation
- Dyne Therapeutics stock rises after FDA grants breakthrough therapy status
- Does Dyne Therapeutics (DYN) Have the Potential to Rally 285.57% as Wall Street Analysts Expect?
- Stifel lowers Dyne Therapeutics stock price target to $36 on endpoint changes
- These Analysts Lower Their Forecasts On Dyne Therapeutics Following Q2 Loss - Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Dyne Reports Wider Loss in Fiscal Q2
- Dyne Therapeutics extends cash runway as it advances key drug programs
- Bernstein lowers Dyne Therapeutics stock price target on equity raise
- Tesla, Progress Software, Dyne Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session - AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV), Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Tesla, AeroVironment and Progress Software fall premarket; MSC Industrial rises
- Why Thumzup Media Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 20%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket - Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK), Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)
- Dyne Therapeutics stock falls after announcing $200 million share offering
- Dyne Therapeutics secures $275 million loan facility from Hercules Capital
- Jones Trading initiates Dyne Therapeutics stock with buy rating
- Avidity, Dyne get Bernstein ratings as oligonucleotide muscle trials advance
- Dyne Therapeutics: Emergence As A Superior DM1/DMD Player Warrants Rating Upgrade (DYN)
- H.C. Wainwright reiterates buy rating on Dyne Therapeutics stock
- Why Is Dyne Therapeutics Stock Trading Lower On Tuesday? - Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN)
- Dyne Therapeutics stock falls after updated plan for accelerated approval in DM1
Range quotidien
13.05 13.96
Range Annuel
6.36 35.90
- Clôture Précédente
- 13.92
- Ouverture
- 13.92
- Bid
- 13.13
- Ask
- 13.43
- Plus Bas
- 13.05
- Plus Haut
- 13.96
- Volume
- 3.858 K
- Changement quotidien
- -5.68%
- Changement Mensuel
- -1.80%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 22.60%
- Changement Annuel
- -63.15%
20 septembre, samedi