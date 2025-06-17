Valute / DYN
DYN: Dyne Therapeutics Inc
13.13 USD 0.79 (5.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio DYN ha avuto una variazione del -5.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.05 e ad un massimo di 13.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Dyne Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
13.05 13.96
Intervallo Annuale
6.36 35.90
- Chiusura Precedente
- 13.92
- Apertura
- 13.92
- Bid
- 13.13
- Ask
- 13.43
- Minimo
- 13.05
- Massimo
- 13.96
- Volume
- 3.858 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -5.68%
- Variazione Mensile
- -1.80%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 22.60%
- Variazione Annuale
- -63.15%
20 settembre, sabato