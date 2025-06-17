QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / DYN
Tornare a Azioni

DYN: Dyne Therapeutics Inc

13.13 USD 0.79 (5.68%)
Settore: Salute Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio DYN ha avuto una variazione del -5.68% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 13.05 e ad un massimo di 13.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Dyne Therapeutics Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

DYN News

Intervallo Giornaliero
13.05 13.96
Intervallo Annuale
6.36 35.90
Chiusura Precedente
13.92
Apertura
13.92
Bid
13.13
Ask
13.43
Minimo
13.05
Massimo
13.96
Volume
3.858 K
Variazione giornaliera
-5.68%
Variazione Mensile
-1.80%
Variazione Semestrale
22.60%
Variazione Annuale
-63.15%
20 settembre, sabato