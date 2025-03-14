Moedas / DTI
DTI: Drilling Tools International Corporation
2.61 USD 0.07 (2.76%)
Setor: Energia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do DTI para hoje mudou para 2.76%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 2.49 e o mais alto foi 2.72.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Drilling Tools International Corporation. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
2.49 2.72
Faixa anual
1.43 3.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 2.54
- Open
- 2.55
- Bid
- 2.61
- Ask
- 2.91
- Low
- 2.49
- High
- 2.72
- Volume
- 136
- Mudança diária
- 2.76%
- Mudança mensal
- 31.16%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.30%
- Mudança anual
- -28.49%
