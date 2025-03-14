Devises / DTI
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
DTI: Drilling Tools International Corporation
2.40 USD 0.15 (5.88%)
Secteur: Énergie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de DTI a changé de -5.88% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 2.37 et à un maximum de 2.65.
Suivez la dynamique Drilling Tools International Corporation. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
DTI Nouvelles
- Drilling Tools International Corporation (DTI) Presents at Pareto Securities 32nd Annual Energy Conference - Slideshow (NASDAQ:DTI)
- Drilling Tools International Corporation 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:DTI)
- Drilling Tools International Corporation (DTI) Q2 2025 Earnings Conference Call Transcript
- Earnings call transcript: Drilling Tools International Q2 2025 sees positive cash flow
- DTI Q2 2025 slides: FCF surges 259% amid strategic acquisitions, global expansion
- Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- HighPeak Energy, Inc. (HPK) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Enerflex (EFXT) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Kinetik Holdings Inc. (KNTK) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates
- Earnings Preview: Drilling Tools International Corp. (DTI) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline
- Liberty Oilfield Services (LBRT) Misses Q2 Earnings Estimates
- Drilling Tools International to Webcast its Sidoti Small Cap Conference Investor Presentation on June 12th at 12:15 p.m. EDT
- Drilling Tools International Begins To Look Better For Investment
- The Danger that Could Derail Our Economy
- Drilling Tools International Corporation (DTI) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript
Range quotidien
2.37 2.65
Range Annuel
1.43 3.91
- Clôture Précédente
- 2.55
- Ouverture
- 2.54
- Bid
- 2.40
- Ask
- 2.70
- Plus Bas
- 2.37
- Plus Haut
- 2.65
- Volume
- 449
- Changement quotidien
- -5.88%
- Changement Mensuel
- 20.60%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- -0.41%
- Changement Annuel
- -34.25%
20 septembre, samedi