CXM: Sprinklr Inc Class A
7.87 USD 0.08 (1.03%)
Setor: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CXM para hoje mudou para 1.03%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 7.78 e o mais alto foi 8.04.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Sprinklr Inc Class A. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
CXM Notícias
Faixa diária
7.78 8.04
Faixa anual
6.75 9.69
- Fechamento anterior
- 7.79
- Open
- 7.82
- Bid
- 7.87
- Ask
- 8.17
- Low
- 7.78
- High
- 8.04
- Volume
- 2.583 K
- Mudança diária
- 1.03%
- Mudança mensal
- -7.08%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- -5.97%
- Mudança anual
- 1.81%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh