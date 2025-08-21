Divisas / CXM
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
CXM: Sprinklr Inc Class A
7.87 USD 0.08 (1.03%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CXM de hoy ha cambiado un 1.03%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 7.78, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 8.04.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Sprinklr Inc Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CXM News
- Sprinklr Stock: Missed Growth Signals And Case Against Buy Despite Valuation Contraction
- Sprinklr (CXM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Sprinklr Analyst Highlights Strong Q2, Raised Outlook But Flags Leadership Shifts And Churn Risks - Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)
- Sprinklr stock falls 8% despite solid Q2 results and raised guidance
- Sprinklr, Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CXM)
- Why Sprinklr Stock Sagged on Wednesday
- Sprinklr: Too Cheap To Ignore Amid Stabilizing Growth (Upgrade) (NYSE:CXM)
- Stifel lowers Sprinklr stock price target to $8 on transition year concerns
- Sprinklr Raises Outlook on $212M Revenue
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Sprinklr earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Sprinklr (CXM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sprinklr Q2 misses profit, tops revenue; issues guidance ahead of estimates
- Sprinklr Q2 FY26 slides: 8% revenue growth with strong margins, AI focus
- Sprinklr Posts 8% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Sprinklr names Dell executive Scott Millard as new chief revenue officer
- Salesforce, HPE, Dollar Tree, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Ahead of Sprinklr (CXM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Cowen upgrades Domo stock rating to Buy on growth acceleration potential
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sprinklr stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BlackLine stock
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Rango diario
7.78 8.04
Rango anual
6.75 9.69
- Cierres anteriores
- 7.79
- Open
- 7.82
- Bid
- 7.87
- Ask
- 8.17
- Low
- 7.78
- High
- 8.04
- Volumen
- 2.583 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.03%
- Cambio mensual
- -7.08%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- -5.97%
- Cambio anual
- 1.81%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B