통화 / CXM
- 개요
- 주식
- 통화
- 암호화폐
- 금속
- 색인
- 원자재
CXM: Sprinklr Inc Class A
7.79 USD 0.11 (1.39%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
CXM 환율이 오늘 -1.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.77이고 고가는 7.92이었습니다.
Sprinklr Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CXM News
- Sprinklr Stock: Missed Growth Signals And Case Against Buy Despite Valuation Contraction
- Sprinklr (CXM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Sprinklr Analyst Highlights Strong Q2, Raised Outlook But Flags Leadership Shifts And Churn Risks - Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)
- Sprinklr stock falls 8% despite solid Q2 results and raised guidance
- Sprinklr, Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CXM)
- Why Sprinklr Stock Sagged on Wednesday
- Sprinklr: Too Cheap To Ignore Amid Stabilizing Growth (Upgrade) (NYSE:CXM)
- Stifel lowers Sprinklr stock price target to $8 on transition year concerns
- Sprinklr Raises Outlook on $212M Revenue
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Sprinklr earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Sprinklr (CXM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sprinklr Q2 misses profit, tops revenue; issues guidance ahead of estimates
- Sprinklr Q2 FY26 slides: 8% revenue growth with strong margins, AI focus
- Sprinklr Posts 8% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Sprinklr names Dell executive Scott Millard as new chief revenue officer
- Salesforce, HPE, Dollar Tree, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Ahead of Sprinklr (CXM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Cowen upgrades Domo stock rating to Buy on growth acceleration potential
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sprinklr stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BlackLine stock
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
일일 변동 비율
7.77 7.92
년간 변동
6.75 9.69
- 이전 종가
- 7.90
- 시가
- 7.85
- Bid
- 7.79
- Ask
- 8.09
- 저가
- 7.77
- 고가
- 7.92
- 볼륨
- 1.898 K
- 일일 변동
- -1.39%
- 월 변동
- -8.03%
- 6개월 변동
- -6.93%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.78%
20 9월, 토요일