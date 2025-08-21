시세섹션
통화 / CXM
CXM: Sprinklr Inc Class A

7.79 USD 0.11 (1.39%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar

CXM 환율이 오늘 -1.39%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 7.77이고 고가는 7.92이었습니다.

Sprinklr Inc Class A 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.

  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

일일 변동 비율
7.77 7.92
년간 변동
6.75 9.69
이전 종가
7.90
시가
7.85
Bid
7.79
Ask
8.09
저가
7.77
고가
7.92
볼륨
1.898 K
일일 변동
-1.39%
월 변동
-8.03%
6개월 변동
-6.93%
년간 변동율
0.78%
20 9월, 토요일