Valute / CXM
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CXM: Sprinklr Inc Class A
7.79 USD 0.11 (1.39%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CXM ha avuto una variazione del -1.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.77 e ad un massimo di 7.92.
Segui le dinamiche di Sprinklr Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CXM News
- Sprinklr Stock: Missed Growth Signals And Case Against Buy Despite Valuation Contraction
- Sprinklr (CXM) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
- Sprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Presents at Citi's 2025 Global Technology
- Sprinklr Analyst Highlights Strong Q2, Raised Outlook But Flags Leadership Shifts And Churn Risks - Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)
- Sprinklr stock falls 8% despite solid Q2 results and raised guidance
- Sprinklr, Inc. 2026 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NYSE:CXM)
- Why Sprinklr Stock Sagged on Wednesday
- Sprinklr: Too Cheap To Ignore Amid Stabilizing Growth (Upgrade) (NYSE:CXM)
- Stifel lowers Sprinklr stock price target to $8 on transition year concerns
- Sprinklr Raises Outlook on $212M Revenue
- Google, Apple Lead Mega-Cap Movers on a Volatile Wednesday
- Sprinklr earnings beat by $0.03, revenue topped estimates
- Sprinklr (CXM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Sprinklr Q2 misses profit, tops revenue; issues guidance ahead of estimates
- Sprinklr Q2 FY26 slides: 8% revenue growth with strong margins, AI focus
- Sprinklr Posts 8% Revenue Gain in Q2
- Sprinklr names Dell executive Scott Millard as new chief revenue officer
- Salesforce, HPE, Dollar Tree, and more to report earnings Wednesday
- Ahead of Sprinklr (CXM) Q2 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
- Cowen upgrades Domo stock rating to Buy on growth acceleration potential
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on Sprinklr stock
- Citizens JMP reiterates Market Outperform rating on BlackLine stock
- JMP Securities reiterates Market Outperform rating on DocuSign stock
- Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. Sponsored ADR (YMM) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
Intervallo Giornaliero
7.77 7.92
Intervallo Annuale
6.75 9.69
- Chiusura Precedente
- 7.90
- Apertura
- 7.85
- Bid
- 7.79
- Ask
- 8.09
- Minimo
- 7.77
- Massimo
- 7.92
- Volume
- 1.898 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.39%
- Variazione Mensile
- -8.03%
- Variazione Semestrale
- -6.93%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.78%
20 settembre, sabato