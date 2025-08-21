QuotazioniSezioni
Valute / CXM
Tornare a Azioni

CXM: Sprinklr Inc Class A

7.79 USD 0.11 (1.39%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CXM ha avuto una variazione del -1.39% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 7.77 e ad un massimo di 7.92.

Segui le dinamiche di Sprinklr Inc Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Grafico a schermo intero
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

CXM News

Intervallo Giornaliero
7.77 7.92
Intervallo Annuale
6.75 9.69
Chiusura Precedente
7.90
Apertura
7.85
Bid
7.79
Ask
8.09
Minimo
7.77
Massimo
7.92
Volume
1.898 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.39%
Variazione Mensile
-8.03%
Variazione Semestrale
-6.93%
Variazione Annuale
0.78%
20 settembre, sabato