CWK: Cushman & Wakefield plc
16.75 USD 0.09 (0.54%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CWK para hoje mudou para 0.54%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 16.62 e o mais alto foi 16.76.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Cushman & Wakefield plc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
16.62 16.76
Faixa anual
7.64 17.04
- Fechamento anterior
- 16.66
- Open
- 16.75
- Bid
- 16.75
- Ask
- 17.05
- Low
- 16.62
- High
- 16.76
- Volume
- 48
- Mudança diária
- 0.54%
- Mudança mensal
- 9.48%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 64.70%
- Mudança anual
- 23.25%
