CWK: Cushman & Wakefield plc
16.66 USD 0.05 (0.30%)
Sector: Inmobiliarias Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de CWK de hoy ha cambiado un 0.30%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 16.41, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 17.04.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Cushman & Wakefield plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
CWK News
- Acciones de Cushman & Wakefield alcanzan un máximo de 52 semanas a 16.77 USD
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust declara dividendo de $0.47 para el tercer trimestre 2025
- What are the main themes in global real estate right now?
- 5 Reasons to Add CBRE Group Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Canary Wharf Finance II reports £5.05 million half-year loss
- Cushman & Wakefield stock hits 52-week high at 16.22 USD
- What Makes Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Channing Capital Dumps 5.37M CWK Shares Worth $54.9 Million
- Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Cushman & Wakefield stock hits 52-week high at 16.13 USD
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks You May Want To Dump In August - Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK), American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)
- Cranswick stock down after fresh animal welfare allegations
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse In Q3 - Compass (NYSE:COMP), Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Cushman & Wakefield stock rating to Buy from Sell
- Cushman & Wakefield surges 62% following InvestingPro’s April fair value alert
- Cushman & Wakefield stock price target raised to $16 from $15 at Citizens JMP
- Cushman & Wakefield Q2 2025 slides: Capital Markets surge 26%, EPS guidance raised
- Raymond James raises Cushman & Wakefield stock price target to $17
- Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cushman & Wakefield earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
Rango diario
16.41 17.04
Rango anual
7.64 17.04
- Cierres anteriores
- 16.61
- Open
- 16.72
- Bid
- 16.66
- Ask
- 16.96
- Low
- 16.41
- High
- 17.04
- Volumen
- 3.474 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.30%
- Cambio mensual
- 8.89%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 63.82%
- Cambio anual
- 22.59%
