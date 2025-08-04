QuotazioniSezioni
CWK: Cushman & Wakefield plc

16.63 USD 0.25 (1.48%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio CWK ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.51 e ad un massimo di 16.96.

Segui le dinamiche di Cushman & Wakefield plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
16.51 16.96
Intervallo Annuale
7.64 17.04
Chiusura Precedente
16.88
Apertura
16.88
Bid
16.63
Ask
16.93
Minimo
16.51
Massimo
16.96
Volume
2.279 K
Variazione giornaliera
-1.48%
Variazione Mensile
8.69%
Variazione Semestrale
63.52%
Variazione Annuale
22.37%
20 settembre, sabato