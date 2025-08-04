Valute / CWK
- Panoramica
- Azioni
- Valute
- Criptovalute
- Metalli
- Indici
- Commodities
CWK: Cushman & Wakefield plc
16.63 USD 0.25 (1.48%)
Settore: Immobiliare Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio CWK ha avuto una variazione del -1.48% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 16.51 e ad un massimo di 16.96.
Segui le dinamiche di Cushman & Wakefield plc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
CWK News
- Urbaszek of Blackstone Mortgage sells $7761 in shares
- Azioni Cushman & Wakefield raggiungono massimo a 52 settimane a 16,77 USD
- Cushman & Wakefield stock hits 52-week high at 16.77 USD
- Blackstone Mortgage Trust dichiara dividendo di $0,47 per il Q3 2025
- What are the main themes in global real estate right now?
- 5 Reasons to Add CBRE Group Stock to Your Portfolio Now
- Canary Wharf Finance II reports £5.05 million half-year loss
- Cushman & Wakefield stock hits 52-week high at 16.22 USD
- What Makes Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) a Strong Momentum Stock: Buy Now?
- Channing Capital Dumps 5.37M CWK Shares Worth $54.9 Million
- Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Shows Fast-paced Momentum But Is Still a Bargain Stock
- Cushman & Wakefield stock hits 52-week high at 16.13 USD
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks You May Want To Dump In August - Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK), American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR)
- Cranswick stock down after fresh animal welfare allegations
- Top 2 Real Estate Stocks That May Collapse In Q3 - Compass (NYSE:COMP), Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK)
- Goldman Sachs upgrades Cushman & Wakefield stock rating to Buy from Sell
- Cushman & Wakefield surges 62% following InvestingPro’s April fair value alert
- Cushman & Wakefield stock price target raised to $16 from $15 at Citizens JMP
- Cushman & Wakefield Q2 2025 slides: Capital Markets surge 26%, EPS guidance raised
- Raymond James raises Cushman & Wakefield stock price target to $17
- Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Cushman & Wakefield earnings beat by $0.08, revenue topped estimates
- Federal Realty to Report Q2 Earnings: What to Expect From the Stock?
Intervallo Giornaliero
16.51 16.96
Intervallo Annuale
7.64 17.04
- Chiusura Precedente
- 16.88
- Apertura
- 16.88
- Bid
- 16.63
- Ask
- 16.93
- Minimo
- 16.51
- Massimo
- 16.96
- Volume
- 2.279 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.48%
- Variazione Mensile
- 8.69%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 63.52%
- Variazione Annuale
- 22.37%
20 settembre, sabato