CTRE: CareTrust REIT Inc
34.39 USD 0.11 (0.32%)
Setor: Imobiliário Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do CTRE para hoje mudou para 0.32%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 34.02 e o mais alto foi 34.48.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas CareTrust REIT Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
34.02 34.48
Faixa anual
24.79 34.91
- Fechamento anterior
- 34.28
- Open
- 34.16
- Bid
- 34.39
- Ask
- 34.69
- Low
- 34.02
- High
- 34.48
- Volume
- 39
- Mudança diária
- 0.32%
- Mudança mensal
- -0.12%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 19.83%
- Mudança anual
- 10.01%
